Rankin County burglary suspect arrested after chase

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a burglary suspect after a chase on Monday, January 3.

Investigators said the Huff & Stuff gas station on Highway 18 in Puckett was burglarized on Sunday, January 2. The front glass door had been smashed, and merchandise was in the parking lot.

Deputies were able to view the surveillance video and identified the suspect driving a beige colored GMC truck. They said the man used the vehicle to ram the front door of the gas station.

The suspect was identified as Travis Parker, 62, of Jackson.

On Monday, a Pearl police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle around 8:00 p.m. Deputies said when the officer tried to stop Parker, he fled.

Rankin County deputies joined Pearl police in the chase which ended shortly afterwards. Parker was arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail. He has been charged with business burglary and receiving stolen property after deputies discovered that the vehicle he was in was stolen.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Parker before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.