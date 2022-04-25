RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting in Brandon on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The incident happened on Interstate 20 west of Highway 80. The right lane of the interstate was blocked while investigators responded to the scene.

Captain Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to the officer-involved shooting. They have not released any additional information at this time.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the case. According to MBI, agents are assessing and gathering evidence about the shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.