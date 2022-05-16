RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 16, Rankin County deputies seized 20 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made the traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies said they believed the driver, 26-year-old Armando Dominguez, of Texas, was possibly involved in criminal activity. A K-9 deputy also alerted on the vehicle.

The vehicle and Dominguez were taken to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Shop for a more detailed search. During the search, deputies discovered 20 pounds of cocaine inside a false compartment in the vehicle.

Armando Dominguez (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dominguez was arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail. He was booked on the charge of aggravated trafficking.