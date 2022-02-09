RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after Rankin County deputies said they found 30 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, February 8, a Rankin County deputy stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During a roadside interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the cocaine in the personal items of the occupants and in a hidden compartment in the vehicle.

Brenda Gutierrez (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Miguel Gutierrez (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, Brenda Gutierrez, and the passenger, Miguel Gutierrez, were both arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail.