RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said they’re using new investigate techniques and technology to identify and recover stolen vehicles in the Jackson-metro area.

In the last two weeks, deputies identified and recovered eight stolen vehicles in Rankin County. They also assisted in identifying and recovering an additional 10 vehicles outside of the county.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is working with other local law enforcement along with state and federal agencies in these ongoing investigations. Authorities said arrests of those who actually stole the vehicles is expected in the near future.

The value of the stolen vehicles recovered in Rankin County alone is more than $500,000.00. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the following vehicles:

2019 Ford F350 – stolen from Collins, MS

2020 Ford F350 – stolen from Adams County, MS

2018 Dodge Ram – stolen from Jefferson County, MS

2019 Chevy Tahoe – stolen from Union City, GA

2019 Ford F350 – stolen from Houma, LA

2020 Chevy Silverado – stolen from South Fulton, GA

2020 Ford F250 – stolen from Jackson, MS

2021 Chevy Blazer – stolen from Jackson, MS