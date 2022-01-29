RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are warning neighbors about a jury duty scam circulating around the area.

Deputies said the scammer claims to be from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and tells victims they have an outstanding warrant for failing to report for jury duty. The scammer asks the victim to make a payment via pay app or pre-paid card to avoid arrest.

Deputies remind neighbors that they will never ask for a payment over the phone. They ask those who receive the call to report it to RCSO at (601)-825-1480.