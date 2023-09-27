RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County homeowner suffered a minor injury during a house fire on Wednesday, September 27.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Peninsula Drive near the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Reservoir Fire Chief Josh Swales said a woman heard a popping sound and thought someone was trying to break into the home. When her husband went to check, he saw a golf cart on fire in the garage.

Swales said the fire spread due to the garage being vented through the attic of the home.

One of the homeowners suffered minor burn injuries on the arm. No other injuries were reported.