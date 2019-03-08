Rankin County jail employee arrested on child pornography charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A Rankin County jail employee was arrested for possessing of child pornography.

33-year-old Joshua Barrett was arrested Thursday afternoon after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Highway 13 north of Puckett. Investigators found evidence of suspected child pornography.

Barrett is currently in the Smith County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

The investigation has been turned over to Mississippi Attorney General's Office Cyber Crimes Unit and will be presented to a Rankin County Grand Jury.