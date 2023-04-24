BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County judge has been hospitalized due to sepsis.

The Brandon Police Department shared a message from Judge Thomas Broome’s wife on its Facebook page.

According to Broome’s wife, the judge has been in the ICU in critical condition since Tuesday, April 18.

“He has remained stable for the past 48 hours but there has been no improvement in his condition. We desperately need to see progress. Our hearts are breaking. Tom has been a good friend and mentor to many and given much to Rankin County and the state of Mississippi. Now, he needs some help to beat this. Any prayers and good thoughts you can send his way are much appreciated,” said Paula Broome.

Judge Broome serves as one of the county court judges for Rankin County.