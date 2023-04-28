BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Judge Thomas Broome remains in critical condition after being hospitalized due to sepsis.

Broome’s wife shared an update with the Brandon Police Department about his current condition. According to his wife, doctors found that a kidney stone was lodged in his ureter, which doctors believe caused the infection.

On Thursday, April 28, Broome underwent surgery to place a stint in his ureter to keep it open and allow the bacteria to pass out. The kidney stone will be removed later when his condition is more stable.

A decline in Broome’s condition was seen within the first 24-hours following his surgery. As of Friday morning, his wife said he seems to be stabilizing but remains in critical condition.