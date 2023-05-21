RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Court Judge Thomas Broome has died.

He passed away on Sunday, May 21 surrounded by his family after battling an illness for several weeks.

“Today, Rankin County lost a visionary genius in the world of juvenile justice. Judge Broome had served as County Court and Rankin County Youth Court judge since 2003. During that time, Judge Broome had been a champion for reforming troubled youth and broken families. His dedication and passion towards juvenile justice fostered the mending of many broken homes and helped reverse the downward spiral that many troubled youth and their families were caught up in. His work will never be forgotten,” the Rankin County Youth Court posted on Facebook.

“We will deeply miss Judge Broome and his passion for the youth in the city and county he served so well. Please continue to pray for his family and friends,” the Brandon Police Department posted on Facebook.