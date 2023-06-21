Daniel Ray Skaggs, center, stand trial for charges including rape from almost 33 years ago (Source: WJTV 12 News)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County jury found a man of guilty in connection to a 1990 rape case.

On Wednesday, jurors found Daniel Ray Skaggs guilty of rape and kidnapping. However, he was found not guilty on a robbery charge.

The jury was seated on Monday, June 19 for Skaggs’ trial. Opening statements began Tuesday morning. Two witnesses testified about the crimes that occurred in August 1990.

Back in April, grand jurors indicted Skaggs for one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery. A sentence enhancement was attached since he is a violent habitual offender as established under Mississippi law.

According to the April indictment, Skaggs was convicted of aggravated rape and second-degree rape in June 1977 in Dallas County, Texas.