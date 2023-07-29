RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County authorities honored the legacy of the late Youth Court Judge Thomas Broome on July 28. They announced the building where he worked to protect the lives and well-being of children now bears his name.

The Rankin County Board of Supervisors on July 14 adopted a resolution changing the name of the Rankin County Juvenile Justice Center in Pelahatchie to the Thomas H. Broome Juvenile Justice Center.

On July 28, the Board, Broome’s family, judges, court staff, law enforcement and friends packed the courtroom to honor the life and service of Broome. Paula Broome, the judge’s wife, unveiled a portrait in the courtroom.

Broome died on May 21 after an illness. He was 57.

The programs, which Judge Broom developed and the resources which he made available to Rankin County children during his 20 years as Youth Court judge, are a model unmatched in the state, said Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow and retired County Court Judge Kent McDaniel.

“They are available to you and your children and your grandchildren because of what Tom Broome has done,” Morrow said during the ceremony.

The Rankin County Board of Supervisors, at left, and Judge Thomas Broome’s family, at right, stand by the newly posted sign outside the Thomas H. Broome Juvenile Justice Center in Pelahatchie on Friday, July 28. (Courtesy: Administrative Office of Courts)

Judge Thomas Broome’s family surround his portrait as his wife, Paula Broome, right of portrait, unveils the picture. (Courtesy: Administrative Office of Courts)

Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow, at left, speaks at the July 28 ceremony honoring the late Judge Thomas Broome. Retired County Court Judge Kent McDaniel, at right, is master of ceremonies. (Courtesy: Administrative Office of Courts)

Broome founded the Rankin County Juvenile Drug Court in 2006, and he started one of the state’s two earliest family drug court programs in 2010. He established a Safe Babies Court Team for Rankin County in July 2015 – the second in the state. He implemented the state’s second Zero to Three program, giving intensive services to children from birth to age three.