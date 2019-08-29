Rankin County K-9 Deputy “Jack” Recovering From Snakebite

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A Rankin County K-9 Deputy by the name of Jack was bitten by a snake while tracking down a suspect in the woods.

On August 27th around 10 pm, Deputy Wes Shivers and his K-9 partner “Jack” were called out to assist other deputies in locating a suspect in a disturbance.

Deputy Shivers and Jack began tracking the suspect in a wooded area. Not far into the track Shivers heard Jack yelp.

Jack began barking at something in the nearby water and was holding his paw up. Deputy Shivers realized Jack had been bitten by a snake.

Shivers immediately requested that dispatch contact Dr. Kirby at Hometown Veterinarian Clinic.

Shivers returned to his vehicle and transported Jack to Hometown Veterinarian where Dr. Kirby was waiting.

Dr. Kirby immediately began treatment on Jack.

K-9 Deputy Jack is expected to make a full recovery because of Dr. Rick Kirby’s quick treatment.

Jack is at home now resting and taking the rest of the week off.