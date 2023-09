RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man for allegedly shooting his stepson.

Investigators said the incident happened on Tyler Drive on Sunday, September 3. They said a physical disturbance between a man and his stepson resulted in the stepson being shot.

Deputies administered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived at the location.

The suspect, who was identified as Bradly Ballard, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.