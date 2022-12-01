RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual battery.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dearron Rashad McMiller, 30, will have to serve every day of his sentence. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

On February 11, 2022, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from the victim’s mother that McMiller had been sexually abusing her child. Investigators said the abuse took place at his Florence home.

The child told investigators that McMiller performed multiple sexual acts on her over a period of two years.

McMiller pled guilty on November 14, 2022.