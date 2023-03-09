UPDATE:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said the suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting incident.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Concerned neighbors in Rankin County want their questions answered after a shooting took place in their neighborhood.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday afternoon after a man’s vehicle was shot at approximately four times in the Fox Bay area.

Detectives said the incident was a domestic situation, and they’re still looking for the suspects involved.

No one was injured, but neighbors said they have safety concerns.

“There are other safety and criminal concerns coming from the property we’re talking about as well that need to be investigated. It’s now escalated to this. Multiple weapons discharged into a vehicle a mere feet away from kids, and the school bus running through the neighborhood in the afternoon. That’s just unacceptable,” said Henry Pearson, who lives in Rankin County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but they hope to have it resolved shortly.