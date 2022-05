RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Rankin County School District (RCSD) will host a job fair on Friday, June 17.

Applications will be accepted for the following positions:

Cafeteria Workers

Custodians

Assistant Teachers

SPED Assistants

Bus Drivers

Mini Bus Drivers

Mini Bus Monitors

Secretarial Staff

Substitutes

The job fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at 1220 Apple Park Place in Brandon. Click here to apply. Call (601)-825-5590 for more information.