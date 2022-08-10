RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan.
The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in the county.
The Board of Supervisors is committed to the protection of Rankin County and its citizens who have no choice when it comes to the provider of their electric power. The Rankin County Board of Supervisors has actively intervened in Entergy’s recent rate increase requests before the Mississippi Public Service Commission. While the Board of Supervisors appreciates the diligent effort made by the PSC, the Rate Staff, and the Commissioners to address concerns impacting the citizens of Rankin County, the Board of Supervisors is not satisfied that Entergy has met its burden of proof to justify charging its customers more. The Board of Supervisors intends to continue fighting to ensure that monopolies face intense public scrutiny when they seek rate increases.Rankin County Board of Supervisors