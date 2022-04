RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County tax assessor John Sullivan has been charged with one count of forcible rape.

According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Sullivan was arrested on Tuesday, April 5 by agents for allegedly raping a girl over age 16. He was transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Investigators said he was given a $30,000 secured bond.

This is a developing story.