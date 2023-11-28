RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County toddler was attacked by a family dog.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the incident happened in the 400 block of Rose Hill Road near Puckett just before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

According to the sheriff, the 21-month-old child had minor lacerations to the face.

Rankin County deputies, along with Rankin County Animal Control, Cato Fire Department, Puckett Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service, responded to the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Bailey said the owners of the dog, which is a cur breed, have the pet’s vaccination records. He said the family does not want the dog removed from the home.