Daniel Ray Skaggs, center, stand trial for charges including rape from almost 33 years ago (Source: WJTV 12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A convicted rapist is standing trial in Rankin County for multiple charges for crimes he allegedly committed more than three decades ago.

The jury was seated on Monday, June 19 for Daniel Ray Skaggs. The opening statements began Tuesday morning. Additionally, two witnesses testified for crimes from August 1990.

Back in April, grand jurors indicted Skaggs for one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery. A sentence enhancement was attached since he is a violent habitual offender as established under Mississippi law.

According to the April indictment, Skaggs was convicted of aggravated rape and second-degree rape in June 1977 in Dallas County, Texas.

According to the indictment, Skaggs would receive a life in-prison sentence without the possibility of parole or probation if convicted. Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Dewey K. Arthur is presiding over the case.