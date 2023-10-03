RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Undersheriff Paul Holley has resigned from the department.

Holley said he resigned on Monday, October 2.

“It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve my community as counsel to the sheriff’s office, and more recently as the undersheriff. During my four months as undersheriff, I have implemented a number of changes that I believed were the best way to help the sheriff’s office improve its credibility with the community and to improve the ways in which we carry out our mission,” Holley said in statement.

He said he will continue to support Rankin County law enforcement. Holley said he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his career.