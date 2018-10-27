Rankin County Warrant Scam Resurfaces

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. - The Rankin County Sheriff's Department is warning people of a warrant scam.

A complainant says a man identified himself over the phone as Deputy Matt Reynolds with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. The phone number displayed was 601-844-1254. "Deputy Reynolds" told the complainant that a failure to appear warrant and a contempt of court of court warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The complainant was told they needed to pay $1625 in fines at the Rankin County Circuit Clerk's Office.

The complainant then asked the man why "the deputy" was calling from a Meridian number. He said he would call back from the Sheriff's Office and hung up. The "deputy" called back and the number displayed was the Rankin County Sheriff's Office main number. The Sheriff's Office says their number had been "spoofed".

When "the deputy" demanded that the complainant stay on the line while driving to the Clerk's office, the complainant became suspicious, hung up on the suspect and contacted authorities.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department says if you receive phone calls from anyone claiming to work for the department who asks you for money due to warrants, missing jury duty or any other reason to hang up and contact the department at 601-825-1480.