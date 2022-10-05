FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 55-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the abdomen and a cut wound on his neck. The victim was then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect, Cheyenne Lowman Smith, was still at the scene. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Smith was booked into the Rankin County Detention Center and will go before a Rankin County Court Judge for an initial appearance.