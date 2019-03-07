Rankin man will serve thirty years for second degree murder
John Preston Finch sentenced for murdering Amy Renee Stewart
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - John Preston Finch will serve thirty years in prison for second-degree murder, for murdering Amy Renee Stewart on Dec. 31, 2016.
Finch killed her by shooting a single 12 gauge shotgun into her chest.
On the night of the murder, Rankin County law enforcement responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on Chain Lain in the Walters Community.
The first officer arrived to find the front door slightly opened and Finch was standing over the body on a couch in the living room. Then Finch was asked to show where the weapon was located, he walked to the master bedroom and brought out a single barrel 12 gauge shotgun.
When other officials arrived, they found Finch covered in blood and intoxicated.
He was arrested and interviewed at the Rankin County Sherriff's office.
Finch initially gun went off by accident. Later he said the two got into an argument about heating a pizza and he shot her.
Finch told officials he and Amy were arguing when he went into the bedroom, picked up the murder weapon, walked back into the living room and fired.
Finch also admits to owning the murder weapon.
District Attorney Bramlet gives thoughts on the incident:
"Finch is a hot-tempered murderer. Because of his actions, an innocent life was taken. He will spend every day of the next thirty years in a Mississippi prison. This is a senseless killing that resulted because of an argument over heating a pizza. We sometimes forget that human life is precious and that once a decision to take the life of another is made that action can never be reversed. Rankin County Law Enforcement officials did an outstanding job of making sure my office had the tools to send a murderer to prison. They should be commended for the outstanding and professional job they do on a daily basis."
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- NTSB blames jammed part for accident at Michigan airport
- Mississippi Addiction Conference, health officials call for actions to address drugs
- Power outage reported throughout much of Venezuela
- Correction: Mexico-Endangered Porpoise story
