RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - John Preston Finch will serve thirty years in prison for second-degree murder, for murdering Amy Renee Stewart on Dec. 31, 2016.

Finch killed her by shooting a single 12 gauge shotgun into her chest.

On the night of the murder, Rankin County law enforcement responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on Chain Lain in the Walters Community.

The first officer arrived to find the front door slightly opened and Finch was standing over the body on a couch in the living room. Then Finch was asked to show where the weapon was located, he walked to the master bedroom and brought out a single barrel 12 gauge shotgun.

When other officials arrived, they found Finch covered in blood and intoxicated.

He was arrested and interviewed at the Rankin County Sherriff's office.

Finch initially gun went off by accident. Later he said the two got into an argument about heating a pizza and he shot her.

Finch told officials he and Amy were arguing when he went into the bedroom, picked up the murder weapon, walked back into the living room and fired.

Finch also admits to owning the murder weapon.

District Attorney Bramlet gives thoughts on the incident: