Rankin Sheriff's Office: Uncle Shoots Nephew in Florence

Update: 7:30 pm

According to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, it started as an argument between an uncle and his nephew.

We're told the uncle was taking his grandmother inside when his nephew came up. Things escalated and the uncle shot the nephew once in the groin area.

The nephew was taken to UMMC where he is in stable condition.

The uncle was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

This incident is currently under investigation.

