Rankin Sheriff's Office: Uncle Shoots Nephew in Florence

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 06:09 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:48 AM CDT

Update: 7:30 pm

According to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, it started as an argument between an uncle and his nephew.

We're told the uncle was taking his grandmother inside when his nephew came up. Things escalated and the uncle shot the nephew once in the groin area.

The nephew was taken to UMMC where he is in stable condition.

The uncle was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Rankin County Sheriff's Department is working a shooting on Florence Road.

WJTV has a team on the way. 

We will update the story as things become available. 

 

