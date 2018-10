Rankin Sheriff warns would be Halloween tricksters Video

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The Rankin County Sheriff's office is issuing warnings to anyone with ill intent this Halloween.

They will have more than 100 deputies patrolling neighborhoods and county roads to keep you and your children safe.

Deputies will have their emergency lights on and are asking everyone to be safe. Please slow your cars down, watch for children, and be aware of your surroundings.