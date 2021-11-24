Rape, sexual battery conviction of former Warren County pastor upheld

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a former pastor in Warren County on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

The Vicksburg Post reported Reverend Troy Anthony Piccaluga, 52, had been sentenced to 50 years in prison. He appealed the decision of his 2020 trial, claiming that the improper use of a recorded phone call was allowed to be heard, and a witness was allowed to give improper opinion testimony.

The appeals court found that no error was made and affirmed the verdict.

Piccaluga was arrested in March 2020 after complaints were filed about him having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old. Police said a second teen victim was discovered during the investigation.

He is being held at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Meridian. His release date will be during September of 2069.