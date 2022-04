RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Country Fair will return on May 7, 2022. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Raymond Square.

The event will feature music, entertainment, face painting, food trucks, vendor booths and plant sales.

If anyone would like to be a vendor, organizers said there are a few spaces left. Click here to reserve a space.