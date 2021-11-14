Raymond Detention Center employees protest over pay

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple employees at the Raymond Detention Center went on strike refusing to start their shift or enter the building.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler tells us he received a call around 7:00 a.m. saying that multiple employees were refusing to go to work. Crisler said the workers were upset over their pay and wanted to hear them out.

After Crisler explained the current pay policies, he said workers returned to their shift and things went back to normal.

“I don’t think we can rest until our employees feel like we are taking care of them certainly I have inherited this organization I Have certainly replace very many people The people I have a replaced where organizational matters that required me to remove people,” said Chrisler.



According to interim Sheriff Crisler, the strike lasted about an hour and did not interrupt operations inside the detention center.