Raymond homeowner injured in shooting while trying to stop theft, police say

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Raymond police are working to find a suspect who injured a homeowner during a theft.

Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 at a home on Elm Street. According to investigators, the homeowner confronted the suspect during an attempted theft.

When the suspect tried to leave the scene, police said the suspect’s vehicle became stuck in the mud. They said the suspect fired a gun at the homeowner, who received minor injuries.

Police said the homeowner and the suspect fired shots at each other before the suspect ran away. The suspect’s vehicle was impounded.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect should contact the Raymond Police Department at 601-857-0515.