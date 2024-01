JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with JXN Water announced a temporary closure for Raymond Road.

They said the closure will begin Tuesday afternoon, so crews can make a water main repair.

Raymond Road will be closed between Timber Falls Parkway/Plummer Circle and McDowell Extension. Officials said the closure is only for Tuesday, January 2.

The alternate route is Maddox Road to Highway 18, to McDowell Extension, or reverse.