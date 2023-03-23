JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Next Generation Jammer from Raytheon Technologies is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Makers’ Challenge.

Representatives from Raytheon Technologies were presented with a trophy and a ‘Winner’ banner during a ceremony at the Mississippi State Capitol Thursday morning.

The Next Generation Jammer denies enemy assets the ability to identify and target friendly assets within the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing them to penetrate enemy airspace and does so by jamming radars within certain frequencies.

“We had four outstanding products in our Round of Four, and the Next Generation Jammer from Raytheon Technologies is a worthy winner of our competition,” said Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) President & CEO John McKay. “We want to extend our thanks to everyone who submitted a product this year. The participation from our state’s manufacturers allowed us to showcase all the great products made in Mississippi.”

In total, there were 72 product nominations and 78,512 votes during the five-week contest.