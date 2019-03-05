Razor found in McDonald's Happy Meal Video

OHIO. (WJTV) - An Ohio family was shocked after ordering their son a McDonald's Happy Meal. Instead of a toy, they say their four-year-old son found a razor blade.

Police do not believe anyone put the sharp tool in the Happy Meal on purpose but the boy's parent is hoping for changes.

Four-year-old Emmett loves his toys.

Scot Dymond says his son's Happy Meal Sunday afternoon came to an unhappy surprise.

Dymond, "He was super excited he had a new toy, started waving it around, and I realized it was actually a razor knife instead of a toy."

Dymond says his family's drive through trip came with this potentially dangerous tool they did not notice until they got home.

"I couldn't imagine him cutting his arm open or even losing a finger because it's so sharp."

"I called the manager at McDonald's, they offered a free meal because there was a razor in my son's meal."

Dymond says that is not enough.

"I was very upset, very angry. I couldn't figure out how it would've even gotten in there."

Dymond called Columbus Police.

Acting Police Chief Dennis Weiner, "Kinda scary, kinda scary. I understand the blade was also extended when it was found in the box as well. I'm sure they were surprised to not have a toy."

Weiner says his department has never received reports of strange items from the local Mcdonald's before, especially anything like this razor.

He confirms is used as a cleaning tool at the store.

"I don't think anyone had ill intent, I think it was a really a fluke."

Weiner says surveillance video does not show exactly what happened, but investigators believe the razor was likely bumped into the happy meal box.

"Injury, choking, a lot of different things could have panned out of this, but fortunately did not."

Dymond says, "McDonald's is off our list."

Police say the McDonald's has been completely cooperative with the investigation.

