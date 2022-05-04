JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Advocates for the homeless community attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Resource Empowerment Activates Change and Hope (REACH Center) in Jackson on Wednesday.

The center will house 30 individuals. It will provide permanent housing for homeless individuals and support services.

“When we look at the issue of homelessness, we should not be looking to criminalize as poverty, but instead, we should be looking to show and demonstrate love for those that are impoverished and homeless,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Leaders with the Jackson Resource Center said their goal is to eventually build an 18-acre campus to provide housing and resources to help decrease the homeless population.