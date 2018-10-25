Reading Fair comes to Key Elementary Video

JACKSON, Miss. - Book reports have never looked better. Students at Key Elementary in Jackson turned some of their favorite stories into three-dimensional storyboards for their annual Super Reader - Reading Fair. There were new takes on classics like 'The 3 Little Pigs' and plenty of contemporary characters like 'Pete the Cat'. Judges included WJTV 12's Candace Coleman and Andrew Harrison.

Winners will go on to represent Key Elementary at the city and maybe even the state level.