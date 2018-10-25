Local News

Reading Fair comes to Key Elementary

Students Show what They've Learned

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 11:25 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. - Book reports have never looked better. Students at Key Elementary in Jackson turned some of their favorite stories into three-dimensional storyboards for their annual Super Reader - Reading Fair. There were new takes on classics like 'The 3 Little Pigs' and plenty of contemporary characters like 'Pete the Cat'. Judges included WJTV 12's Candace Coleman and Andrew Harrison.

Winners will go on to represent Key Elementary at the city and maybe even the state level. 

 

 

 

