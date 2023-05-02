JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 55-year-old man was shot and killed at his Jackson home on Wednesday, April 26.

The shooting happened near Old Spanish Trail. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Steven Hackler, dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

“When I got here, they was telling me his truck wasn’t here. So I’m like, no, something’s not right. You know, he usually answers the phone. He’s going to answer the phone, so I let up the garage. That’s when I found him,” said Ashauntice Hackler, the victim’s daughter.

Family members said his vehicle was a black 2018 Nissan Frontier with the Mississippi tag B039J.

“For him to be shot like this, and no one has answers is really, really heartbreaking,” said Consteance Hackler, the victim’s daughter.