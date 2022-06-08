JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Houses may be on the market for a moment, but they are being snagged rather quickly. According to Jackson-Metro area real estate agents, this is not just a problem for the capital city.

“In the past, I would show about 15 houses to a couple, and now I’m lucky if I can show them two houses. The inventory is just very low. There’s a lot of competitiveness among home buyers and selling. It is definitely a sellers’ market,” explained Emily Ferguson, Relator for Nixx-Tann Associates.

In 2021, a house in the Jackson-metro area would stay on the market for about 12 days. In 2022, that average has been cut to about four or five days. According to agents, more renters want to become homeowners.

“It has been this way a little over a year now. Usually, there’s some dull moments. Usually around school in September, you’ll kind of see it slow down a little bit. This past September, it didn’t slow down at all. The inventory is still really low, so there’s not a lot for buyers to choose from,” said Ferguson.

Future homeowners should start saving their finances and prepare early for the market.