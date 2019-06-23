Local News

RECALL: Infant formula may contain metal

Perrigo pulls 35-ounce Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 03:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 03:50 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The company Perrigo is recalling thousands of containers of baby formula, after discovering one of the lots may contain metal, according to the FDA on Friday.

The recall affects over 23 thousand containers of the 35-ounce Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula milk-based powder with iron, which is exclusively sold at Walmart stores.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center