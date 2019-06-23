RECALL: Infant formula may contain metal
Perrigo pulls 35-ounce Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The company Perrigo is recalling thousands of containers of baby formula, after discovering one of the lots may contain metal, according to the FDA on Friday.
The recall affects over 23 thousand containers of the 35-ounce Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula milk-based powder with iron, which is exclusively sold at Walmart stores.
So far, no injuries have been reported.