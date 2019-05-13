Recent flooding results in Governor Bryant declaring an emergency Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Governor Phil Bryant declared yet another State of Emergency this time because of severe flooding caused by recent storms.

Bryant signed the latest emergency declaration Sunday.

He said first responders and MEMA are working to add up the damage from the vast amount of flooding.

Throughout this week central Mississippi was hit with near constant rain causing flash flooding.

“We were just inside of the salon and we was doing hair me and my other stylist and all of the sudden about 10:15 water just started gushing into the building," said Jeffery Ross the owner of Hair Explosion Salon.

He is just one of the many recent flood victims across the metro, “this has never happened before.”



Experts say one way to be prepared for flooding is to get proper insurance

“Make sure even if you’re in a low level flood , mid level, or high risk area make sure that you got the coverage needed in the event that you are flooded because when it happens it could be devastating,” Ryan Blakeney the deputy director of consumer affairs for the Mississippi Department of Insurance said.

Much of Mississippi experienced at least 4 days of rainfall, in many areas water rescues took place.

This culminates with mississippi already dealing with flooding from the Mississippi River.

Jackson usually sees around 21 inches up to this point of the year -- we have exceeded that with 28 inches of rain so far.

This month alone we are experiencing 6 inches of rain compared to the normal inch and a half.

If you have experience any flooding caused by the recent storms you are encouraged to reach out to local emergency management to see if you qualify for any assistance

