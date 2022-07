Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Jackson from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Yelp

#4. The Cleaners by Pizza Shack

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar

– Address: 237 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. Full Stop Burger Shop

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers, Sandwiches, Salad

– Address: 1067 Highland Colony Pkwy Ridgeland, MS 39157

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Huey Magoo’s – Pearl

– Rating: 3 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 210 Bass Pro Dr Pearl, MS 39208

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. Sambou’s African Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: African

– Address: 1625 E County Line Rd Jackson, MS 39211

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp