FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A recovery effort is underway in Flowood after a swimmer was reported missing in the Pearl River.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said three swimmers entered on the Flowood side of the river on Thursday, May 18. Two of the swimmers were able to make it out of the river, and one is still missing as of Thursday evening.

Flowood police, Hinds County deputies, Hinds County emergency services and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) responded to the scene.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Flowood police for more information about the incident, and we are waiting to hear back.

Jones said first responders will continue their search efforts Friday morning.