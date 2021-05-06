Recovery efforts continue after tornado touches down in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s tornado struck the metro-Jackson area, clean up is still taking place in hard hit parts of the capital city.

Crews are still assessing the damages in northwest Jackson, cleaning up the debris and restoring power.

According to Entergy, 14,000 people are without power statewide, including 8,000 customers in Hinds County.

One neighbor said his mother was inside her home when the storm hit. Parts of her home were damage by the storm.

The Red Cross is also assisting people impacted by the tornado.

