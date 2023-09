RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A recruit was injured after falling from a second-floor window at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl.

The incident happened on Monday, September 25.

According to officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a basic firefighter recruit sustained minor injuries. Medical staff determined the recruit was stable and transported the recruit to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Officials said the recruit was evaluated and released from the hospital.