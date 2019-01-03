Red Cross helping Mississippi storm victims
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Red Cross is working to help the victims of last week's storms in Mississippi.
The organization is operating one shelter in Clarke County. The shelter is the Shubuta Senior Citizen Community Center at 182 Station-Eucutta Road.
People with disaster-caused needs can call 1-800-REDCROSS for assistance.
