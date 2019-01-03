Local News

Red Cross helping Mississippi storm victims

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 06:44 AM CST

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Red Cross is working to help the victims of last week's storms in Mississippi.

The organization is operating one shelter in Clarke County. The shelter is the Shubuta Senior Citizen Community Center at 182 Station-Eucutta Road.

People with disaster-caused needs can call 1-800-REDCROSS for assistance.    

