Red Cross shelters open due to potential flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross has shelters open in Oktibbeha and Yazoo counties for people in communities who are at risk for flooding due to ongoing heavy rain statewide.

In Oktibbeha, the shelter is at First Baptist Church Outreach Center, 210 S. Jackson, St., in Starkville, Mississippi. The Oktibbeha County Humane Society will continue to house pets of the evacuees at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. Residents will need to call 662-338-9093 to make arrangements. American Red Cross

The Yazoo County shelter is located at King Solomon Church, 1409 Calhoun Avenue Yazoo City.