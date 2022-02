VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold a redistricting hearing for voters on Friday, February 25.

The Vicksburg Post reported city voters will have the opportunity to view proposed redistricting maps, ask questions and give opinions on the changes.

The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Robert M. Walker Building at 1415 Walnut Street.