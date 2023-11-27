JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the appointment of Pieter Teeuwissen as County Court Judge for Hinds County, Subdistrict 2.

The appointment fills a vacancy due to the death of the Honorable LaRita Cooper-Stokes.

“Pieter has big shoes to fill, but I know he will do a great job,” said Reeves. “He has an impressive resume and a lengthy track record of admirably serving Hinds County residents. I wish him all the best in this new role and look forward to seeing his positive impact.”

Teeuwissen served as a Board Attorney for Hinds County for more than six years, City Attorney for the City of Jackson for more than nine years, and Special Circuit Judge for the Seventh Judicial District in Hinds County. He started his career as a staff attorney for the Department of Human Services before spending years in private practice.

Teeuwissen’s term will begin on December 4, 2023. Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 5, 2024. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.