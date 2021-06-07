Reeves in favor of medical marijuana and want it put into law

Gov. Tate Reeves delivering his second State of the State address to lawmakers on the steps of the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 (WJTV image)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.

The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program.

Reeves says he wants one set quickly. He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.

A majority of justices ruled on May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable. Reeves also says he wants to revive the initiative process.

